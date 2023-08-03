Family gets Rs 4.5 lakh refund from Lufthansa for being denied boarding on Bengaluru-Athens flight: Report

A family recently won a court case and received a refund of Rs 4.5 lakh as well as a compensation of Rs 27,000 from German airline Lufthansa, a media report said.

The refund was with respect to an incident that took place on October 2021, when a woman named Kyriaki Petriti along with her son reached the Bengaluru airport to board a Lufthansa flight to Athens via Frankfurt, Times of India reported. The two were supposed to travel in business class and had paid Rs 3.26 lakh for the tickets.

However, on reaching the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the boy was denied boarding despite holding a valid emergency passport, on the grounds that he wouldn't be permitted to transit through Germany with the emergency travel document.

Amid the sudden trouble, the woman was forced to book another flight to Athens for Rs 4.49 lakh. The mother-son duo then took an Emirates flight and flew to Athens via Dubai, without any issue over the emergency passport.

After the incident, the family approached a Bengaluru court with a complaint against the German carrier, which ordered the airline to pay Rs 4.5 lakh for tickets and Rs 27,000 as compensation.

According to the report, the court in July 2023 ruled that the carrier must pay a refund of Rs 3.26 lakh towards the mother and son's tickets and pay Rs 1.22 lakh towards their extra cost to fly Emirates from Bengaluru.

Furthermore, the court also told the airline to pay an extra Rs 15,000 for service deficiency for the boy, Rs 10,000 for causing pain and suffering to the parents and a further Rs 2,000 as court expenses. They gave Lufthansa 45 days to pay the entire amount.

The boy's passport had expired and due to the pandemic situation, it had become difficult for them to get it renewed. The father of the boy had got his son an emergency passport through the Greece embassy in New Delhi.

