Farhan Akhtar kickstarts work with Marvel Studios in Bangkok

Bollywood actor, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar is reportedly working with Walt Disney's Marvel Studious in Bangkok. However, the film Dil Chahta Hai maker has not revealed anything about this new project yet. "Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," sources told India Today.

Marvel Studios is one of the world's prominent film and television studios, known for creating Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Avengers among others.

Farhan was last seen in the 2019-released The Sky is Pink. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofan.

