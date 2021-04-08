scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Farhan Akhtar kickstarts work with Marvel Studios in Bangkok

Farhan was last seen in the 2019-released The Sky is Pink. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofan

Farhan Akhtar has not revealed anything about this new project yet Farhan Akhtar has not revealed anything about this new project yet

Bollywood actor, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar is reportedly working with Walt Disney's Marvel Studious in Bangkok. However, the film Dil Chahta Hai maker has not revealed anything about this new project yet. "Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are strictly under wraps," sources told India Today.

Marvel Studios is one of the world's prominent film and television studios, known for creating Spider-Man, Iron Man,  Doctor Strange, Avengers among others.

Farhan was last seen in the 2019-released The Sky is Pink. He will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Toofan.

Also read: Cannabis stocks! Desi investors high on 'drug' ETFs

Also read: IT spending in India to touch $93 billion in 2021 -- but it's still low!

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos