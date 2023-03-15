'Farzi' stunt in Gurugram: Delhi-based YouTuber arrested for hurling notes from running car

Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his associate Gurpreet Singh were arrested by Gurugram Police on Tuesday after they made a viral video in which currency notes were hurled from a running car in Gurugram.

The video seemed to be a recreation of a scene from the Shahid Kapoor starrer web series 'Farzi' and was shot on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

In the video, currency notes were thrown from the boot of the car while the car continued to speed forward. Soon after the video was shot, it went viral on social media platforms.

Police took note of the incident and filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified," Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF Gurugram) told ANI.

He added that both the accused, Joravar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh were arrested after the incident. Moreover, there were two other people riding a motorcycle and recording the now viral video.

Currency notes were recovered from Joravar Singh Kalsi's custody and they trying to recover the car as well, Kaushik stated.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 283 (obstruction in public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Motor Vehicles Act at Sushant Lok police station.

A similar incident occurred in the recent past when a former village sarpanch in Gujarat’s Mehsana district showered money on crowd gathered in front of his house. The ex-sarpanch of Agol village in Kekri tehsil of Gujarat was seen showering Rs 500 currency notes as a crowd gathered under the house. According to reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding.

