FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran faces England on day two; check details on when and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicked off on Sunday, will see Iran play against England in Group B on day two. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST, the match will be held at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

When and where to watch

Football fans can watch the Iran vs England match live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India from 6:30 pm onwards. The match will also be live streamed on Jio Cinema's app (Android as well as iOS) for free.

Also WATCH | FIFA World Cup 2022: England Vs Iran- When, Where

Predicted playing XI

England: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Sterling, Mount, Foden, Kane

Iran: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri

Gareth Southgate's squad will contest the second game of the competition on Monday when they face Iran in Doha. "Our challenge is to give our supporters a tournament that is memorable," said Southgate during his pre-match press conference.

"Our country is going through a difficult spell, obviously not like a couple of other countries are going through, in the middle of an economic recession and life has been difficult for a lot of people. We want them to have a journey with the team that brings real happiness," he added.

More on the day

The match between Senegal and the Netherlands is also scheduled to be played on November 21 at 9:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, Wales will play the United States on November 22, at 12:30 am IST.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Event starts with Arabian theme; Jungkook performs new song ‘Dreamers’