FIFA World Cup Knockout matches: Here's a list of teams which qualified for the Round of 16

FIFA World Cup group stage matches are in their final rounds and most teams are either preparing for the knockout stage or are calculating who would be qualifying for the next round. Already 7 countries have qualified for the Round of 16 this World Cup in Qatar.

France was the first team to qualify. Brazil and Portugual followed them. On Tuesday, Netherlands secured its place in the pre-qauterfinals round after defeating host country 2-0 win. Senegal secured its bearth by beating Ecuador 2-1 in the final 16 round.

England have qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup after defeating Wales, while USA defeated Iran 1-0 in their Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022, and secured their spot in the Round of 16 stage.

France defeated Denmark in its second group stage match, and also broke the ‘Champion’s Curse’ with a 2-0 win. Last tournament in 2018, Germany, who won the trophy in 2018, suffered its earliest tournament exit in 80 years when they crashed out of the first round in Russia.

Brazil defeated Switzerland in an exciting game where Casemiro scored a right-footed hit in the 83rd minute to win the match.

Whereas for Portugal, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring with a headed goal, but it was later clarified that Bruno Fernandes’ cross didn’t have any Ronaldo’s touch. Again in the second half, Bruno scored at the net, helping Portugal to progress in the pre-quarterfinal round.

Teams who have qualified for the next round:

France

Brazil

Portugal

Netherlands

Senegal

USA

England

Teams who have been eliminated:

Qatar

Canada

Ecuador

Iran

Wales