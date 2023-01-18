FIR against Telangana BJP chief's son for assaulting classmate; video surfaces

A case was registered against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bhageerath for allegedly assaulting a fellow student at a private college in Hyderabad.

Kumar's son, an engineering first-year student was accused of beating up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute reportedly for "misbehaving" with the sister of his friend, PTI reported.

Based on the complaint given by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the institute, an FIR was registered against Kumar's son at Dundigal police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, the MP’s son is seen assaulting a student and slapping him. Another video shows a group of students along with Bhageerath, who are seen inside the hostel room of a student, assaulting and slapping the victim.

After the incident and following a complaint, police officials registered an FIR against the MP’s son, Bhageerath, for assaulting a student and intimidating him. A senior police officer said, "A case has been filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath after a complaint from college authorities. He's the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. We took up the investigation and notice will be served," India Today reported.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

