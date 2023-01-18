University in Gujarat bans religious activities after video of student offering namaz goes viral

After a video of a girl student offering namaz inside university campus went viral on Monday, Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat's Vadodara has banned religious activities inside the varsity premises.

Authorities of the university have also initiated a high-level inquiry to recognise as well as take action against the student seen offering namaz in the video.

The ban on any kind of religious activities inside the university campus is applicable on both students and faculty members.

As per the notice issued by dean of Faculty of Science Haribhai Kataria, Vadodara is premier institute of higher education, therefore, "observing any kind of religious activity is not desirable within the faculty premises."

It added that all students and faculty members are hereby informed that no religious activities are permitted in the premises. "Violation of this directive shall invite appropriate disciplinary action," the notice read.

Sources told India Today that the girl student offered namaz on Friday and the video went viral on Monday. Several Hindu groups had raised objections to offering namaz inside the varsity premises after three similar incidents occurred in two months.

Furthermore, sources added that an inquiry committee will have a meeting to take the necessary action against the girl student.

The University has its origins in the Baroda College, established in 1881 by Baroda State.

