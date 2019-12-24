Fire breaks out in 2 factories in Narela; rescue operations underway

Fire broke out in two shoe factories in Narela Industrial area on Tuesday. Flames have been doused in one of the factories while fire fighting operations are underway at the other.

A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Delhi: Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Narela Industrial area where a broke out earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vOnt81SerM ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

More details awaited.