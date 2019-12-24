scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in 2 factories in Narela; rescue operations underway

Narela fire: Flames have been doused in one of the factories while fire fighting operations are underway at the other

Photo: ANI Photo: ANI

Fire broke out in two shoe factories in Narela Industrial area on Tuesday. Flames have been doused in one of the factories while fire fighting operations are underway at the other.

A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.


More details awaited.

