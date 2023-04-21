Firing incident at Delhi's Saket court, woman injured

A firing incident has been reported at Delhi’s Saket court. According to reports four rounds were fired and a woman has been reported injured.

Delhi Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. As per India Today sources, the shooter is a history sheeter.

The shooter was reportedly disguised as a lawyer.

The injured woman has been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and is believed to be in a critical condition. She was with her advocate when she was shot, according to a senior police officer.

According to Vipin Chaudhary, Secretary Saket Bar Association, said that the shooter has been identified as Kameshwar Kumar Singh, who was a lawyer himself and whose licence and membership were suspended by the bar associstion. He was reportedly identified by the lawyers who were present there. Singh and the woman who was shot had a monetary dispute. Singh had made a complaint against the woman regarding the dispute, and the case was pending in court for 3 years.

Reacting to the incident, North Delhi Lawyer’s Association Secretary General Vineet Jindal said that security lapse in district courts is great concern for litigants and advocates. "Delhi courts need delegated security unit with updated gadgets. Judges, advocates and litigants who visit these courts must have faith that their life is not under threat during the judicial process and their security must be ensured."