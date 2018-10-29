Flipkart Big Diwal Sale: Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 to be exclusively available, 75% discount on TVs

The Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with festive discounts with the 'Big Diwali Sale', which will start from November 1 and end on November 5.

The recently-launched Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 will also be exclusively available on Flipkart during the 'Big Diwali Sale'. Both Chinese smartphones were launched earlier this month for the Diwali festive season. The Lenovo K9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, while the Lenovo A5 will be available for Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage will be available for Rs 6,999.

Flipkart also teased some of the offers for 'Big Diwali Sale' where shoppers can win iPhone X, 100% cashback on some items and more. Shoppers will also get a chance to grab Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55-inch), which will be available every day at 12:00 PM during the sale. Xiaomi launched its latest 4K Ultra-HD television last month at Rs 49,999.

Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India's credit cards for this sale. Consumers will be able to avail additional 10 per cent discount if they pay with a SBI credit card. The company has also partnered with Master-Card for purchase, but the details aren't available. Apart from that, there are easy debit card EMIs, PhonePe cash-backs, and no-cost EMI from Bajaj FinServ and other banks.

As part of the Big Diwali sale, customers can get a complete mobile protection plan starting at Rs 99. There is also a buyback up to 90 per cent of value as part of the Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee. Some of the smartphones available for grabs with discounted prices include the Xiaomi Redmi Note Note 5 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, Redmi 6, Poco F1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Moto One Power, Lenovo K9 and more.

Moreover, Flipkart will also offer up to 75 per cent discount on TVs and other large appliances, supported with exchange offers and no-cost EMI. Audio players like JBL, Sennheiser, Audio Technica receive 40 to 70 per cent off, while some Nikon cameras will be available for up to Rs 15,000 less and gaming laptops will be available from Rs 51,000. Other sections like Beauty, Fashion, Toys, and Furniture will see discounts up to 80 per cent off throughout the sale.

