Flipkart launches influencer-led video shopping platform 2GUD

Flipkart is now foraying into social commerce with a new platform, 2GUD. The aim is to bring video shopping to consumers and widen the customer offering portfolio. The social commerce feature will be available to all app users.

2GUD platform will allow users to shop with their favourite influencers who will have videos showcasing the latest fashion trends, reviewing gadgets, sharing beauty tips, among others.

The consumers will see the videos by influencers as a feed that will be categorised by different topics and areas of interest. Each influencer will have a virtual store for which they will curate their favourite products and review them.

Consumers will be able to shop the products which are part of the video, without moving away from the video interface.

On the launch, Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD at Flipkart, said, "We want the next 200 million customers to be able to experience social commerce comfortably... These consumers quite often face trust and style deficits. In a situation like this, recommendations from a person like yourself or an influencer play a critical role."

Influencer marketing has been growing very fast in India with a plethora of social media apps. The market has been moving from celebrity influencers to micro and nano influencers and often these are beyond metros who are able to drive personal connections and are relatable to masses.

Flipkart spokesperson said the idea will be to tap on these influencers with an engaged followership especially in tier-2 and tier-3 markets so the consumers can connect with their content, especially their suggestions on style and the products recommendations and find them relevant in their daily lives.

"With this focus, we have specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand our target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform," said Gupta.

Currently available on the app, 2GUD will further launch its mobile site and website. 2GUD currently has 600-plus verticals across new and refurbished product segments. The platform has more than a million customers spanning across 15,000-plus pincodes in India already, said the company's statement.

