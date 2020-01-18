Flipkart Republic Day Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers on Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3a

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is already live for the Prime members. For the regular users, this sale is slated to begin at 19th January and last till 22nd January. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is also slated to be held on the same dates as the Amazon sale. Thus, it can be expected that both these e-commerce giants will be providing aggressive discounts and a slew of offers to their customers. Here's a primer on the deals offered by both the e-commerce sites on mid range and flagship smartphones:

Amazon vs Flipkart: Discounts on mid-range smartphones

Amazon is offering discounts and exchange benefits on the purchase of mid range smartphones such as Oppo Reno 2F and Huawei Y9 Prime. The Oppo smartphone will be available at a discounted cost of Rs 23,990. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 32,990. Another discounted mid range smartphone is the Huawei Y9 Prime. This smartphone will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 15,990. The original price of this phone is Rs 19,990.

Redmi smartphones such as Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will also sell at discounted rates. The Redmi K20 will cost Rs 19,999 during the sale period. The orginal Redmi K20 price is Rs 22,999. The Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 24,999 during the sale period. The original price of Redmi K20 Pro is Rs 28,999. Samsung's smartphone Galaxy A50s is listed to be sold at a starting price of Rs 19,999 and Vivo S1 will be sold at a starting price of Rs 15,990.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on mid range smartphones. In the Flipkart sale, the Redmi K20 Pro 256GB variant will be sold at a cost of Rs 22,999. The original price of this phone is Rs 28,999. Oppo F11 Pro 64GB variant will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990. This phone is heavily discounted in the sale as its original price is Rs 28,990. The 32GB variant of iPhone 7 Plus will be available at a cost of Rs 33,999. The original cost of this smartphone is Rs 37,990. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 34,999. The original price of iPhone 8 is Rs 39,900.

Amazon vs Flipkart: Discounts on flagship smartphones

Amazon is offering heavy discounts and exchange benefits on smartphones such as LG G8 and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The smartphone by LG, LG G8 will be sold at a cost of Rs 35,990 during the sale period. The LG G8 is originally priced at Rs 48,990. The Oppo smartphone will be sold at a heavily discounted price of Rs 33,990. The phone is originally priced at Rs 55,990. The most heavily discounted flagship smartphone in the Amazon 2020 sale is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Samsung flagship smartphone will be sold at Rs 41,990. The phone originally costs Rs 73,600. iPhone 11 64GB variant will be sold at a starting price of Rs 64,899. The iPhone XR will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 42,900. The original cost of the Apple phone is Rs 49,900.

In order to keep up with its competitor, Flipkart has also heavily discounted several flagship smartphones such as Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL and Samsung Galaxy S9. Google Pixel 3a and the XL version will be available at a discounted cost of Rs 27,999 while the sale is on. These phones are originally priced at Rs 39,999. Samsung smartphone, Galaxy S9 will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 22,999. The smartphone is being sold at a 60 per cent discount as it originally costs Rs 62,500.

Another heavily discounted flagship smartphone in the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020 is the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The flagship Samsung smartphone will be sold at a massively discounted cost of Rs 27,999 during the sale. The phone by Samsung originally costs Rs 70,000. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 64GB variant is available at a discounted cost of RS 29,999 during the sale period. The original cost of this smartphone is Rs 45,999. Its 256 GB variant will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 39,999. The original cost of this smartphone is Rs 59,999.

