Flipkart's Republic Day sale: Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme smartphones to be sold on discount

Flipkart will hold Republic Day Sale from 19th January to 22nd January. However, the sale starts on 18th January (8 p.m.) for Flipkart Plus members. Flipkart will offer discounts on electronics and accessories in the sale.

Flipkart has announced discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Lenovo and Realme along with Apple iPhones. Redmi 8A's 3GB variant will be available for Rs 5,999 during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 22,999 during the sale period. The phone is originally priced at Rs 26,999. Apple's iPhone 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. Customers can also avail lucrative payment options such as No cost EMI starting from Rs 4,167 per month. Discounts for the iPhone XS are yet to be revealed. Realme X 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 14,999 in the Flipkart sale.

Customers using valid ICICI Credit Cards and Kotak Debit and Credit cards can avail additional and instant 10% discount apart from individual offers and discounts on products.

