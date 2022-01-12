FORDA urges govt to begin counselling for NEET-UG candidates

As NEET-PG Counselling 2022 for medical students is all set to begin today, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a letter to begin the counselling for all those candidates who have cleared the NEET-UG Entrance Examination at the earliest.



The doctors’ association also thanked the Government of India for beginning the NEET-PG Counselling from today. “At the very beginning, we would like to thank you for declaration of the NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Schedule soon after [the] pronouncement of judgement by the Honorable Supreme Court on 7th January 2022 and the Counselling process is set to begin today onwards,” the FORDA said in its letter.



The doctors’ body also stated that the turn of events has led to a lot of anxiety and confusion among candidates, thereby requesting the Health Ministry to take note of the grievances of medical aspirants across the country and ensure commencement of NEET-UG Counselling at the earliest.

FORDA’s letter to the Health Ministry comes in the backdrop of many private hospitals claiming that elective surgeries have been impacted due to government’s increased focus on COVID-19 related infrastructure.



“With a constant surge in numbers of COVID-19 patients across India, we have observed a significant drop in number of patients opting for elective surgeries at our facilities. This is similar to the trends observed in past two waves of the pandemic. This is an obvious trend that will increase in the few weeks with progression in COVID-19 numbers. It will help hospitals to divert more manpower in care of COVID patients as and when admissions increase,” Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare Dr Sandeep Budhiraja told Business Today.



He further explained that till November last year, patients were coming in for elective work in orthopedics, spine surgeries and cardiology and day care specialities like ophthalmology and paediatric surgeries also saw an increase before Omicron.

