Breaking News: Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Keshubhai Patel, the former chief minister of Gujarat, has passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad.The veteran BJP leader had complained of difficulty in breathing today morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

The BJP leader had also tested positive for coronavirus in September. He was asymptomatic at that time.

Meanwhile, political leaders have expressed condolences over the death of the BJP stalwart. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Patel would always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to serve the people. "Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Keshu Bhai was a political stalwart who played a significant role in strengthening the BJP in the state. Deeply pained by his demise today," he tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Keshubhai Patel Ji, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and a stalwart of the BJP. In his passing, we have lost a seasoned politician, an able leader and a great public administrator. My heartfelt condolences to his family," G Kishan Reddy Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP's General Secretary in Andhra, said: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Keshubhai Patel Ji, Former CM of Gujarat and a stalwart of the BJP. In his passing, we have lost a seasoned politician, an able leader and a great public administrator. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.