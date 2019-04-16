Former UP CM ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari passes away

Rohit Shekhar, son of late Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister N D Tiwari, died on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was brought dead at Max hospital in Saket, said DCP South Vijay Kumar.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Devesh Shrivastava reportedly said that Rohit Shekhar Tiwari suffered a nose bleed after which he was rushed to the Max Hospital in an ambulance, but was declared brought dead.

Rohit, a resident of Delhi's Defence Colony area, famously fought a long-drawn battle with his father ND Tiwari, who had refused to accept him as his son. In 2007, he filed a paternity suit and claimed the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was his biological father.

On April 24, 2014, the Delhi High Court announced Rohit as Tiwari's biological son after the paternity test was decided in his favour. Later ND Tiwari married Ujjwala Tiwari, the mother of Rohit Shekhar in a ceremony that took place in Lucknow.

Senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who was the only politician to have served as the chief minister of two states, died at New Delhi on October 18, 2018. He was a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also served as the CM of Uttarakhand between 2002 and 2007. He later served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009.

