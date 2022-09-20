Four dead, nine injured as portion of housing society wall collapses in Noida

Four people have died and nine others left injured after a portion of the boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida’s sector 21 collapsed earlier on Tuesday. A society guard said around 13 people were deployed in the repair and maintenance of the drain when the boundary wall collapsed. State police and fire department officials swung into action as multiple JCBs were deployed to clear the resultant debris, as per officials.

Noida authority carried out the drainage clearing activities. Officials including Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Joint Commissioner Love Kumar, Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari were among the officials present at the spot.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh told news agency ANI, “Unfortunately, four people died. Nine people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment. NDRF and fire brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. FIR will be lodged and action will be taken.”

4 people died, 9 admitted to a hospital after a wall near Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning.

Noida DM Suhas LY also assured that a detailed and thorough investigation will take place. He said, “Noida authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, the wall collapsed. It’ll be probed. Received information of two deaths each (total four) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital.”

He added the area of the incident is being searched at present and that the rescue operation is underway. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and continue evacuation efforts at a war footing.

