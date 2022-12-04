France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022's last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals. Giroud also broke Thierry Henry's record with his goal, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland.

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied with Henry's record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France's opening Group D game in Qatar.

The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France. Henry, on the other hand, scored 51 times in 123 matches between 1997 and 2010.

Giroud, on Sunday’s match against Poland, collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, his former teammate at Arsenal.

As per the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2022’s Golden Boot - which is awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament - Giroud stands in sixth place with three goals in three matches.