'From 8 am-10pm and no overtime': Vietnam’s punctual work culture wins over Indian Redditor, says 'can't help but admire it'

An Indian traveller’s viral Reddit post has sparked conversations about Vietnam’s remarkable work ethic and time discipline. Recalling a visit to the country, the author contrasted Vietnam’s structured work-life balance with India’s often chaotic approach to time.

Shops across Vietnam, the post noted, open at 8 a.m. sharp and close by 10 p.m., with employees strictly adhering to schedules. At one Indian restaurant in Vietnam, even the owner refused to serve fellow Indians during break hours, explaining that doing so would mean paying employees double or triple their wages.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"All Vietnamese get a mid-day 1-2 hour break (depending on shops and their hours at whatever time it suits them). We went to a popular Indian food restaurant who refused to serve us because we were at their "off business hours" (4:00 - 6:00 pm). The Indian owner said it clearly, that we can't serve you at all. On some people in our groups asking as a "Indian exception" he said "I have to pay my employees 2-3x wages for this nap time, make them wake up from their sleep time for this break if I make them work at this hour. If you are comfortable paying 2-3x for your food, I can ask them to cook it for you".

Advertisement

He said that they refused to pay 2-3x for the food order, so the owner said that he will not make his workers during nap time. "Obviously we said no. I told the owner that I admire this stance and they said that money is the best way for him to get Indians to say no. "Never will they agree to pay extra, and never will he make his workers work during nap time". I absolutely loved rubbing this respect for time in the faces of our other group members," the post read.

The traveller also described how local tour guides and shopkeepers maintained clear boundaries. One guide warned the group that delays would mean extra charges, a stance that quickly ensured punctuality. Restaurants and street vendors, too, shut operations on the dot, cleaned up meticulously, and closed shop by 10:30 p.m.—leaving entire streets spotless and silent by 11.

The writer praised Vietnam’s “culture of respect for time” and observed that most businesses operate in shifts rather than overworking employees. “It’s not 14 hours of work—it’s 14 hours of business hours,” they clarified.

Advertisement

While acknowledging Vietnam’s government-controlled economy and limited political freedoms, the traveller said the nation’s civic sense and work discipline stood out. “It’s no surprise some find Indian tourists least desirable,” the post admitted. “But after seeing how they live and work—with structure, pride, and respect—I can’t help but admire it.”