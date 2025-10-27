From a small room to a ₹3.8-crore sale: Malaysian Pokémon collector makes history

A Pokémon fan in Malaysia, Damiral Imran, has sold his entire card collection for RM1.87 million (about ₹3.8 crore). Imran shared the news on Facebook, writing, “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000.” He described the sale as a story of passion, hard work, and legacy — from a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon world, according to a report by New Straits Times (NST).

Earlier, Imran had listed his rare Pokémon cards for RM1.87 million or offered to trade them for a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus additional cash. He reportedly received offers up to RM1.68 million but held out for a better deal. Imran also offered a RM50,000 commission to anyone who could find a buyer and even promised a One Piece card worth over RM50,000 as a bonus for closing the deal. When asked about his total investment, he said he had spent around RM1.62 million building the collection.

The South China Morning Post earlier reported that Imran’s entire set could be valued at over RM2 million, according to global card-value tracker Shiny. Each card was authenticated and graded by the US-based Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). Photos on Imran’s Facebook show neatly stacked cards and sealed Pokémon boxes featuring Pikachu and other rare editions.

Pokémon cards, which debuted in Japan in 1996, have since become prized collectibles worldwide. Rare cards often fetch staggering prices — a first-edition holographic Charizard sold for over US$100,000 this year, while YouTuber Logan Paul bought the most expensive one ever, a 1998 Pikachu Illustrator, for US$5.27 million in 2022.

In Malaysia, the Pokémon card trading scene is rapidly expanding, with community meetups, trade shows, and grading shops opening in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.