From ‘Dum Maro Dum’ to timeless ghazals: Asha Bhosle’s 12,000 songs define an era

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, triggering an outpouring of concern from fans, artists, and public figures across the country. Sources close to the family indicate that the 90-plus-year-old singer is under close medical supervision, though official updates on her condition remain limited.

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Bhosle’s health scare has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with tributes and prayers pouring in on social media, reflecting the immense impact she has had over decades.

A voice that defined generations

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of the most versatile playback singers in Indian cinema. She has recorded over 12,000 songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and even international collaborations.

Her ability to effortlessly move across genres — from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop — set her apart in an era dominated by conventional playback styles. While her sister Lata Mangeshkar became synonymous with melody and purity, Asha carved her own niche with bold, experimental, and dynamic singing.

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Iconic collaborations & timeless hits

Asha Bhosle’s collaborations with composer R D Burman remain legendary. Together, they redefined Hindi film music in the 1960s and 70s with hits like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.”

She also lent her voice to countless chartbusters picturised on leading actresses across generations, making her a constant presence in Bollywood’s evolving soundscape.

Awards & global recognition

Her contribution to music has been recognised with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema. She has also received multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, along with international recognition, including Grammy nominations.

In addition to her playback success, Bhosle expanded her legacy globally with live performances and even launched a chain of restaurants showcasing her culinary interests.

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Beyond her discography, Asha Bhosle became a cultural icon — symbolising reinvention, resilience, and artistic freedom. Her voice has been sampled, remixed, and rediscovered by younger generations, ensuring her relevance even in the digital age.