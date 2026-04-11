Asha Bhosle admitted to Breach Candy after cardiac arrest, condition unclear

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, triggering concern across the music and film fraternity.

The 92-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital tonight and is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency medical unit. Reports indicate that she also experienced respiratory or pulmonary complications alongside the cardiac episode.

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While details about her condition remain limited, sources suggest that she is under close medical supervision, with some reports indicating her condition could be critical. However, no official statement has been issued by her family or hospital authorities so far.

"Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit," Breach Candy Hospital Docter Pratit Samdani told IANS.

Doctors attending to her have refrained from sharing specifics. One of the doctors confirmed her admission but declined to comment further on her health status, adding to the uncertainty around her condition.

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of the most versatile playback singers in Indian cinema. She has recorded over 12,000 songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and even international collaborations.

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Her ability to effortlessly move across genres — from classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop — set her apart in an era dominated by conventional playback styles. While her sister Lata Mangeshkar became synonymous with melody and purity, Asha carved her own niche with bold, experimental, and dynamic singing.

Asha Bhosle’s collaborations with composer RD Burman remain legendary. Together, they redefined Hindi film music in the 1960s and 70s with hits like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.”

She also lent her voice to countless chartbusters picturised on leading actresses across generations, making her a constant presence in Bollywood’s evolving soundscape.