From muscles to Matrix: Nikhil Kamath’s new teaser builds hype around Elon Musk podcast episode

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has released a fresh glimpse of his upcoming “WTF is” podcast episode with Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk — a second teaser that pairs lighthearted banter with deeper reflections on identity, success and the age of AI-generated content.

The new black-and-white clip, shared on X, opens on an unexpectedly playful note. Kamath, seated with Musk over coffee, remarks: “The first thing I must say is you're a lot bigger and bulkier muscular than I would have thought you are.” Musk laughs, setting an informal tone before the conversation veers into his long-standing fascination with the letter X.

“Why do you like the letter X as much as you do?” Kamath asks. Musk responds with characteristic self-deprecation: “It’s a good question. Honestly, sometimes I wonder what’s wrong with me.”

From there, the exchange pivots into pop culture when Kamath asks which character from The Matrix Musk would choose to be. Musk replies, “Hopefully not Agent Smith? He’s my hero,” prompting another round of laughter in a teaser that mixes introspection with eccentric charm.

Kamath captioned the post, “Here’s to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient,” hinting at the thematic arc of the full conversation, though keeping its details tightly under wraps with a simple: “Coming soon.”

The new preview follows an earlier 39-second “funny” teaser posted earlier this week. That clip showed Kamath and Musk seated quietly amid industrial equipment, sipping coffee, smiling and sharing silent laughs. While no dialogue could be heard, the SpaceX logo prominently displayed on Kamath’s mug set off speculation about the setting and depth of the discussion.

With Kamath releasing two consecutive teasers — both minimalistic but visually striking — anticipation is building rapidly. The WTF is episode featuring Musk now stands among the most awaited tech-podcast drops, fuelled by curiosity over what the extended conversation will reveal beyond the short bursts of banter.