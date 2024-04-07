scorecardresearch
From 'near death' to $100 mn funding, how Pocket FM built on a idea that came from a metro ride

Launched in 2018, Pocket FM offers short-form, serialized audio content like long-form stories, audio series, and even dramatized fiction and the company recently secured a whopping $103 million in Series D funding led by Lightspeed Ventures, with participation from Stepstone Group

Many million-dollar ideas have humble beginnings, and Pocket FM's story is no different. Rohan Nayak, the company's founder, found himself staring at the back of a crowded metro seat during his daily commute from Gurugram to Noida. The three-hour journey was filled with the monotony of audio series, and a question sparked in Nayak's mind: "Why is there no innovation in audio storytelling?"

This simple question on a crowded train ride became the seed for Pocket FM, a platform that has revolutionized audio entertainment in India. Launched in 2018, Pocket FM offers short-form, serialized audio content like long form stories, audio series, and even dramatized fiction and the company recently secured a whopping $103 million in Series D funding led by Lightspeed Ventures, with participation from Stepstone Group, a testament to the transformative power of Nayak's idea and the execution of his team.

Pocket FM has successfully completed its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, amounting to $8.3 million. Numerous current and former employees participated in this buyback initiative.

The road to success wasn't smooth sailing. Nayak, a product lead at a mobile tech startup Cube26 before founding Pocket FM, knew the challenges of building a new business. But the road to success wasn't smooth. Pocket FM wasn't Nayak's first venture. He describes the initial phase as a series of "near-death experiences." The team experimented with various audio formats, from long form stories to live radio, before realizing the sweet spot: short-form, serialized fiction. This involved testing different content formats and audience preferences before landing on the sweet spot of snackable, engaging audio experiences.

“We had a near-death moment at Pocket FM even before properly starting up. What helped during this process was having good co-founders and a lot of naïve optimism. I knew we could figure this out,” Rohan said in an interview with YourStory.

Pocket FM's focus on short-form audio caters perfectly to busy Indians with limited attention spans. The bite-sized content is ideal for commutes, workouts, or even household chores. Additionally, Pocket FM prioritizes regional content, ensuring a wider audience can connect with the stories and voices on the platform.

The company's dedication to regional languages seems to be a winning formula. Despite facing competition from established players, Pocket FM's unique approach has garnered a loyal user base. This, coupled with their focus on creating high-quality, original content, has propelled them to the forefront of the Indian audio entertainment industry.

Published on: Apr 07, 2024, 8:48 PM IST
