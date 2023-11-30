'From today we are one': Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie knot in traditional Meitei wedding in Manipur; see pics

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and model Lin Laishram got married on Wednesday, November 29, in a dreamy ceremony in Imphal in Manipur. After the beautiful wedding ceremony, the couple officially shared photos from the ceremony on their respective Instagram pages.

They shared the picture from the wedding with the same caption, “From today, we are One (heart and infinity emoji) #JustMarried.”

The couple got married in an intimate setup in the presence of just their families and close friends. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married as per Meitei rituals. In the shared pictures, Randeep can be seen turning into a perfectly traditional Manipuri groom, and Lin was also dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. The couple exchanged garlands during their wedding ceremony.

The venue of the wedding was decorated in a subtle but dreamy way. The decor was done in shades of white, with ample seating arrangement and warm lights, giving impressive aesthetics to the decor. The venue chosen by the couple was Chumthang Sanapung, situated at Langthabal in Imphal West.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reached Imphal on Monday, November 27. After arriving, they went to seek blessings at the temples. In addition, Lin and Randeep visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake.

During a media interaction, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram. He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

"I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family,” he added.

Their official wedding statement read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep (sic)."

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi Police still awaiting response from Meta