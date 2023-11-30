Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi Police still awaiting response from Meta

The Delhi Police is awaiting a response from social media giant Meta regarding a "deepfake" video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna. In the deepfake video, a woman wearing a black outfit is seen entering an elevator, but the perpetrator apparently used AI editing techniques to overlay Mandanna's face onto the original woman's face.

The police had previously requested Meta to reveal the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the 'deepfake' video earlier this month. While some queries were addressed, Meta recently stated that they lack data for the specific account, according to agency reports.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act have been invoked.

This legal action followed a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the 'deepfake' video involving the Indian actress. DCW chief Swati Maliwal previously stated, “After our notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon.”

Here are some steps to safeguard yourself from deepfakes

1. Verify Sources: Be cautious of unfamiliar or unverified sources of media. Stick to reputable websites and official social media accounts for information and media content.

2. Check Authenticity: Scrutinise videos or images for inconsistencies, odd facial expressions, unnatural movements, or blurred areas, as these might indicate a manipulated video or image.

3. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA wherever possible, especially on your email and social media accounts. This adds an extra layer of security against unauthorised access.

4. Update Privacy Settings: Regularly review and update your privacy settings on social media platforms. Restrict who can view or download your content.

5. Be Wary of Sharing Personal Data: Refrain from sharing sensitive personal information or images/videos that could be used to create manipulated content.

6. Educate Yourself: Stay informed about deepfake technology and its implications. Understanding how these technologies work can help you identify potential risks.

7. Use Trusted Tools: Employ reputable antivirus software or deepfake detection tools that can help identify manipulated content.

