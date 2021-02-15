Fuming netizens bash Modi govt on skyrocketing petrol prices

With no relief in sight from incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices, people turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations on the matter. From memes to graphs, and even some old photos of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting fuel price hikes during UPA reign dotted posts under hashtag #ModiFuelScam.

In a tweet accompanied by a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2012, former Member of Parliament Ritabrata Banerjee wrote: "I wish you were as concerned by the fuel price hike today like in 2012!"

Fuel prices have touched new highs over the last week. In Delhi, petrol has inched closer to Rs 90, whereas, in several cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it is almost on the verge of crossing Rs 100 per litre. In the past one week, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 2.04 per litre in the national capital. And overall in February, fuel rates have risen by Rs 2.69 per litre so far.

In the past 24 hours, the petrol price has been increased by 26 paise and diesel by 29 paise in the national capital. On February 15, cost of 1 litre of petrol climbed to Rs 88.99 per litre, and diesel to Rs 79.35 per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders has been raised by Rs 50 per unit, taking it to Rs 769 per cylinder. This is the second increase in the cooking gas prices this month. Before this, prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder in metro cities on February 4.

ALSO READ: LPG cylinder price hike today: Cooking gas gets costlier by Rs 50; check latest rates

ALSO READ: Fuel price update: Petrol inches closer to Rs 100 per litre in MP, Rajasthan; set to cross Rs 90 in Delhi