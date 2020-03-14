GATE 2020 results out; here's how to check

India's premier engineering institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the final answer key and results for the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2020 entrance exam.

The results for GATE 2020 are available on the official IIT-D website - gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates can also check their results from a direct link - appsgate.iitd.ac.in

Here are the steps to check your result:

Step 1) Visit the GATE 2020 official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2) Click on 'GATE - 2020 result declared'

Step 3) Enter your credentials to get your GATE 2020 results

Step 4) Download and print your scorecard for future use

The provisional answer key was released on February 28 and all those who appeared for the exam could challenge the key till February 21.

GATE is held every year by IIT-Delhi across the country and abroad on different dates.

A total of 6,85,088 appeared for the exam of total 8,58,890 registered.

The entrance exam tests candidates on their understanding of various engineering and science courses. If candidates clear the GATE exam, they can take admission for post-graduate courses.