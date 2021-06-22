'Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives': Check out new Google doodle on COVID-19

Google has released a new animated doodle to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Through the doodle, Google is also urging people to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Google doodle has been released a day after India administered more than 80 lakh COVID-19 doses in a single day. This was the highest single-day number of vaccinations in the world. Google is using a short and simple message to urge people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The message reads - "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives".

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention," notes Google as it urges people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

When a user clicks on the Google doodle they are taken to a landing page that houses information related to vaccination against COVID-19. The information includes nearby vaccine centres, link to the CoWIN portal, etc.

"Learn more about resources to help you and your communities stay informed and connected, and the latest ways we're responding," the company added.

The doodle released by Google is an animated one. All six letters can be seen wearing blue face masks. The letter 'e' is depicted as the vaccinator. All letters burst out in joy as the letter 'l' is vaccinated by 'e'.

India's vaccination drive is going on in a full swing. On Monday alone, India had vaccinated over 80 lakh people, which is roughly equal to the entire population of Israel. "Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon against COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on India achieving the number.

India has so far has administered 28.87 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its nationwide vaccination drive, according to a Health Ministry update.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

