'Girl power': Bhavish Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into Ola e-scooter production

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a sneak peek of the production of Ola Electric S1 scooters at its factory. Majority of these workers are women. “Sneak peek of the scooters in production. The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast,” Aggarwal said in his tweet. The video shared by Aggarwal ends with the message “Girl Power for Green Power” and “Building your scooters as fast as we can.”
The latest tweet by Aggarwal has garnered numerous likes and retweets at the time of writing this story. This tweet comes at a time when several customers have complained about delayed deliveries and constant postponement of test ride dates. A user named Arun Sharma tagged Ola Electric and Bhavish Aggarwal and wrote, “Again a delay in test rides? I received a SMS and mail that test ride starts from coming 10th and now it are 15th of November? (sic)”
Another user named Mayank Kumar tagged Ola Electric and wrote, “Dear Ola Electric, Just wanted to know the delivery date for S1 electric scooter in Delhi, as I have already paid the token money. Please share the next procedure. Gratitude!” A user named Vinit Shah also sought refund and expressed his disappointment at the launch of this scooter.
A user drew parallels between Ola Electric scooter and Freedom251 mobile and said that they “have a lot of things in common”—created buzz, got deposit and never heard of them since then. Another Twitter user named Hriddhiman Mukherjee said that six month waiting time for an e-scooter is a major turn off.
Also read: Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Also read: Bhavish Agarwal rides new Ola e-scooter; Anand Mahindra calls it a ‘smart move’
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today