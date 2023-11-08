Glenn Maxwell: See all the records broken by the Australian with a double century to remember

Glenn Maxwell performed a remarkable feat just when Australia had all but given up hope, producing a sensational double century that singlehandedly propelled his team into the World Cup semifinals with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday.

His unbeaten 201 runs off 128 balls, following a series of extraordinary shots, left the spectators at home and the Wankhede Stadium questioning their own eyes. As Australia pursued a target of 292 runs, recovering from a dire position of 91 for seven in 18.3 overs, and seemingly on the brink of defeat, Maxwell's incredible performance left everyone in disbelief.

Despite grappling with cramps and batting on a single leg, Maxwell relied on his robust core and unwavering balance to master the art of hitting for distance. Hashmatullaah Shahidi's bowlers made a tactical error by consistently serving him length balls in his sweet spot, enabling him to plant his front foot and harness his raw power to dispatch them over the Wankhede Stadium boundary.

Here are some of the records and milestones he achieved:

- Australia witnessed its first ODI double century, marking the 11th occasion of a double hundred in 50-over cricket. Glenn Maxwell's phenomenal 201* outshone Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.

- In the realm of ODI run-chases, Maxwell's 201* stands as the highest individual score, eclipsing Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who hammered 193 against South Africa in 2021.

- Maxwell's double century has now superseded Charles Coventry's 194 against Bangladesh in 2009 as the highest score by a non-opener in the history of ODI cricket.

- Within the context of ODI Cricket World Cups, Maxwell's 201* marks only the third instance of a double hundred, with Chris Gayle (215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 for West Indies) and Martin Guptill (237 against West Indies in 2015 for New Zealand) being the other two instances.

- The partnership of 202 runs between Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins (12*) constitutes the highest-ever alliance for the seventh wicket or lower in ODIs. It surpasses the 177-run collaboration between England's Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid against New Zealand in 2015 for the seventh wicket.

- Maxwell achieved his double-century in just 128 deliveries, making it the second-fastest double-century in ODIs. India's Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest double century of all time, achieved in just 126 balls against Bangladesh last year.

- With a total of 10 sixes in the match, Maxwell has now accumulated 33 sixes in his World Cup career, securing the third position among players with the most World Cup sixes. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (45) and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (49) precede him.

