‘Glorious structure’: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video of India’s first bullet train station; Watch

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared a video of India’s first bullet train terminal at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. The video shared by the minister offered a captivating glimpse into this architectural marvel.

The video showcased a terminal that seamlessly blends modern-day architecture with the cultural heritage of India. This unique fusion is evident in the design elements, which are both futuristic and reminiscent of traditional Indian motifs.

Terminal for India's first bullet train!



📍Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/HGeoBETz9x — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 7, 2023

The terminal boasts state-of-the-art features designed to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience

With this, Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be linked by a 508 km double-line track, significantly reducing travel time to just 2.07 hours. The project boasts a maximum design speed of 350 km per hour.

As per the anticipation made by the government, 81 per cent of the project cost (estimated at Rs 1,08,000 crore) is funded by a Japanese soft loan at a remarkable 0.1 per cent interest rate with a 50-year repayment period, including a 15-year grace period.

The project was unveiled in 2017 during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.

It is carried out under the technical and functional supervision of Shinkansen Technology, which is known for its dependability and safety and has a track record of over 50 years.

The project is currently under construction, with a significant portion already completed. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2026, with the entire project slated for completion by 2028.

Such a glorious structure that's a blend of modernity and our Heritage! Amazing work is happening in railways sector and this is going to propel our country to another level altogether 🔥😍 — Yash Naiknavare (@YashNaiknavare) December 7, 2023

Kudos to u and ur team sir. And to the decision of Modi ji when chose you and appointed u as the Railway Minister. That's one of his good decisions for the country. — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) December 7, 2023

Gift city, Metro, River front road and river front, Bullet train, Biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Sarovar, Statue of Unity, Rannostav, Highest Rooftop Solar in country.... In Gujarat, Namaste to visionary @narendramodi 🙏 — Digant (@keepitsimple176) December 7, 2023

Netizens were in awe of the video. “Such a glorious structure that's a blend of modernity and our Heritage! Amazing work is happening in the railways sector and this is going to propel our country to another level altogether 🔥😍,” a user wrote. Another one commented, "Gift city, Metro, River front road and river front, Bullet train, Biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Sarovar, Statue of Unity, Rannostav, Highest Rooftop Solar in country.... In Gujarat, Namaste to visionary @narendramodi 🙏." " Exciting milestone! The launch of India's first bullet train from the Sabarmati multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad promises a new era of high-speed connectivity. 🚄," a third user wrote.

Also Read: Millennials, Gen-Z drive 53% of demand for home loans: Report