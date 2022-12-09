Go First announces 42 new direct flights to new Goa international airport, ops to commence from Jan 5

Domestic airline Go First announced on Friday that it would begin operating 42 non-stop weekly flights from January 5, 2023, to and from the upcoming New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa).

On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's second international airport at Mopa in North Goa, and operations will begin on January 5.

On the same day, the airline will launch its first flight from Bengaluru to Goa at 08:50 am, followed by the remaining flights. Go First's direct flights will connect Goa with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, according to the current network plan.

Go First said that the airline will continue to operate from its current airport at Dabolim in the southern part of the state.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said “As :we expand our network in leisure destinations, Goa is an extremely important destination for us. We are pleased to fortify our presence and this new addition will further reflect our unflinching commitment to providing customers with a promising flying experience.”

The airline currently offers 65 non-stop weekly flights to and from major Indian cities out of Dabolim Airport in South Goa.

Recently, the carrier added its 55th brand-new aircraft to its fleet. The airline said in a statement it has one of the youngest fleets of aircraft in the world, with an average fleet age of 4.1 years.

Currently, only 70 flights a day land at the civil enclave's airport in Dabolim. From 9 am to 2 pm, no landing is allowed at the facility.

