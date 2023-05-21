Goafest 2023 unveils agenda and speaker line-up

Goafest 2023, which brings together works and people from the advertising, media, and marketing fraternity, has unveiled its speaker line-up and the agenda for the festival.

With its theme ‘The Future of Creativity is Here’, the three-day symposium (May 24-26) will see over 60 global and Indian speakers and performers across 20 knowledge seminars and 11 interactive master-classes.

Global advertising personalities such as Nick Law, Global Creative Chairperson, Accenture Song and Ed Pank, Managing Director, WARC APAC will address the audiences. Besides this, celebrities from Indian sports and Bollywood like Harbhajan Singh, Tabu and Rana Daggubati will inspire delegates with their achievements and stories of strength.

The panels will see participation of leading corporate personalities like Hemant Malik of ITC Foods, Rohit Kapoor of Swiggy, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive, Chandan Mukherji of Nestle India, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santanam of HDFC and Vipul Prakash of MakeMyTrip.

The sessions will also see industry stalwarts like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital, Sam Balsara of Madison, Josy Paul of BBDO, Rohit Ohri of FCB, Anusha Shetty of Grey, Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett, Vikram Sakuja of Madison, Subhash Kamath, Anupriya Acharya of Publicis, Tarun Katyal of Coto, Lata Venkatesh of CNBC TV 18, T Gangadhar of Quotient, Aditi Mishra of Lodestar UM, Amin Lakhani of Mindshare, Mohit Joshi of Havas Media, Naveen Khemka of Essence Mediacom, Geet Lulla of Comscore, Pankaj Krishna of Chrome DM and Salil Kumar of ITGD sharing their invaluable insights.

The valuable sessions will be moderated by top names like Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajeev Masand, Manish Batavia and Anuradha SenGupta.

The Masterclasses this year will include topics like ‘Media planning in a digital India’, ‘Driving Relevant Reach through Video’, ‘Communicators as storytellers’, and many more workshops from AFAA, Flipkart, Vserv, and Convosight to name a few.

Indian singer, composer, performer Kanika Kapoor, Indian playback singer Papon, Indian playback singers Divya Kumar and Asees Kaur and digital creator and stand-up comic, Aiyoo Shraddha will also be present at Goafest 2023.

The festival aims to create a platform of valuable insights spanning across creativity, brand building, the future of connected devices and cross-channel measurement, the evolving economy, the future of startups, the effectiveness of campaigns, and data-driven marketing.