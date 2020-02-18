GoAir flight engine catches fire before take-off due to bird hit

The engine of a GoAir flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru caught fire before its take-off on Tuesday. The fire was caused by foreign object damage (FOD). The right engine of the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight suffered this damage which, in turn, led to a fire. The Foreign Object Damage (FOD) was caused by a bird hit, according to the official GoAir press statement.

The aircraft was towed away from the runway following which the passengers and crew members onboard the GoAir flight G8 802 were deplaned safely, according to a report by India Today. Details about the number of passengers onboard this GoAir flight are not yet known. The airlines has arranged for an alternative aircraft for the passengers and crew members.

Due to this incident, the timings for takeoff from Ahmedabad and landing at Bengaluru were revised. The flight will take off at 1:30 pm at land at 3:00 pm. The passengers will be provided with the required assistance, as per the official GoAir statement.

In order to check for damages and repairs caused to the aircraft, the engineering team at GoAir is inspecting the aircraft. In its statement, GoAir has stated that the safety of their passengers and crew members is important to them over anything else.

Last month, a GoAir Mumbai-Delhi flight A320 Neo had to come back to the runway after around 2 hours of travel owing to extreme vibrations. This aircraft reportedly had a Pratt and Whitney engine. This plane carrying 168 passengers made emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.

Also read: Vinay Dube appointed as GoAir CEO

Also read: Domestic air passenger traffic increased by 2.2% in January, says DGCA