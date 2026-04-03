Good Friday long weekend 2026: From Hampi to Kathmandu, top destinations for a perfect short getaway

India's long-weekend travel culture is evolving rapidly. The Good Friday break has emerged as a prime window for quick, experience-driven escapes, with travellers increasingly choosing frequent short trips over stretched annual vacations.

Whether you're chasing mountain air, coastal calm, or a cultural deep-dive, here's a curated guide to the best destinations, domestic and international, to make the most of this long weekend.

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Domestic Destinations

North India

Neemrana, Rajasthan: A heritage lover's dream, Neemrana draws visitors with its storied past, dramatic fort-palace, and a surprisingly vibrant adventure scene. The town's festive energy, particularly around major celebrations, makes it a compelling short getaway from Delhi.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Pink City needs little introduction. Forts, palaces, sprawling gardens, and even wildlife sightings make Jaipur one of the most well-rounded weekend destinations in the country. Its blend of history and hospitality continues to make it a perennial favourite.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh: Tucked in the lower Himalayas, this quiet colonial-era town offers cool temperatures, pine-scented walks, and a pace of life that feels worlds away from the city. Ideal for those simply looking to slow down and breathe.

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Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Centuries of art, music, and dynastic history converge in Gwalior. The city's skyline is punctuated by a commanding hilltop fort and an array of historical monuments that speak to the many rulers who once called it home.

West India

Lonavala & Khandala, Maharashtra: Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, these twin hill stations are a reliable retreat for Mumbaikars and Punekars alike. Lush valleys, trekking trails, and a generally serene atmosphere make them a natural fit for a quick recharge.

South India

Pondicherry: Part French colonial town, part temple city, part beach destination, Puducherry is a rare mix. The food alone is worth the trip, from seaside cafés to authentic Creole-influenced cuisine. Note that April can get warm, so plan accordingly.

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Kabini, Karnataka: Once a British-era hunting ground, Kabini has since reinvented itself as one of South India's finest wildlife destinations. The Nagarhole National Park, which anchors the region, shelters a rich variety of endangered species amid dense forest cover.

Hampi, Karnataka: A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is unlike anywhere else in India. Its vast landscape of crumbling temples, boulder-strewn hills, and ancient ruins draws backpackers and pilgrims in equal measure.

Gokarna, Karnataka: For those seeking something quieter than Goa, Gokarna offers an unhurried mix of pilgrimage and beach life. The town's scenic coastline and laid-back character make it a worthy alternative, though the summer heat can be intense.

East India

Shantiniketan, West Bengal: Steeped in the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is as much a cultural experience as a travel one. Heritage landmarks, a unique artistic tradition, and the occasional wildlife encounter round out a visit to this distinctive corner of Bengal. Travellers should note that temperatures can run high during this time of year.

International Destinations

Thailand: Bangkok with Krabi or Pattaya

Thailand continues to offer one of the best value-for-experience ratios in Southeast Asia. Bangkok's temples, street food corridors, and cultural landmarks pair well with a beach extension to Krabi or Pattaya. Indians currently enjoy visa-free entry for up to 60 days, and early bookings can comfortably keep the trip within budget even during peak travel windows.

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Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur is among the most compact and navigable city escapes in the region. The Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Chinatown, and the Bukit Bintang food and shopping strip can all be covered in a tight itinerary. Indians can enter visa-free for up to 30 days, with an online MDAC arrival form required. Efficient public transport and affordable food keep daily costs low.

Sri Lanka: Colombo, Galle & Bentota

Sri Lanka packs a remarkable amount into a short trip, with colonial charm, golden beaches, vibrant markets, and some of the best street food in the region. Colombo serves as a lively base, with easy day trips to Galle Fort's historic streets or Bentota's beachfront. Indian travellers benefit from a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), valid until 2026.

Nepal: Kathmandu & Pokhara

Nepal remains the easiest and most wallet-friendly international escape for Indian travellers, requiring no visa, just a valid passport or voter ID. Kathmandu offers the Boudhanath Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple, and the ancient lanes of Bhaktapur, while Pokhara delivers Phewa Lake, panoramic Annapurna views, and optional paragliding for the adventurous. Affordable flights, budget stays, and inexpensive local food make this an unbeatable value proposition.

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Bhutan: Paro & Thimphu

For travellers craving slow travel and scenic immersion, Bhutan is a natural choice. The trek to Tiger's Nest Monastery in Paro is reason enough to visit, while Thimphu's monasteries, the towering Buddha Dordenma statue, and traditional markets add cultural depth.

No visa is required for Indians, though a Sustainable Development Fee of Rs 1,200 per day applies.