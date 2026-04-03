India gets its 3rd nuclear submarine? What we know about INS Aridhaman so far

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted at the launch of INS Aridhaman, India's third indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine. In a cryptic post on X, he said, "It's not just a word, it's a symbol of power. 'Aridhaman'!" Sources confirmed to India Today TV that the Defence Minister would commission INS Aridhaman on the same day.

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Rajnath Singh's announcement coincides with his visit to Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy's Eastern Command headquarters. He is scheduled to commission the indigenously built advanced stealth frigate Taragiri there. Visakhapatnam serves as both the construction hub and home port for India’s nuclear submarine fleet.

What we know about INS Aridhaman so far

INS Aridhaman is equipped with the ability to fire nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, expected to strengthen India’s sea-based nuclear deterrence. This will enhance both strike potential and survivability, in line with the country’s nuclear doctrine.

Aridhaman is the third submarine under India's classified project to build and operate nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). It follows INS Arihant, commissioned in 2016, and INS Arighaat, commissioned in August 2024.

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INS Aridhaman displaces around 7,000 tonnes, making it slightly larger than its predecessors. It features a more streamlined hull for improved stealth and acoustic performance. The submarine is powered by an upgraded 83 MW pressurised water reactor developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The submarine carries eight vertical launch tubes, double the capacity of INS Arihant. This enables it to carry either eight K-4 long-range missiles with a 3,500 km range or up to 24 K-15 missiles with a 750 km range.

The induction of INS Aridhaman will allow India to maintain continuous at-sea deterrence, ensuring at least one nuclear-armed submarine is on patrol at all times. Currently, India operates two SSBNs, with a fourth unnamed SSBN planned in the near future.

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All about stealth frigate Taragiri

The advanced stealth frigate Taragiri, powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system, offers high-speed and long-endurance performance.

It features a sleek hull with a reduced radar cross-section and is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and an advanced anti-submarine warfare suite.

Taragiri is designed for both combat and humanitarian missions, reinforcing the Indian Navy’s position as a combat-ready, self-reliant force.