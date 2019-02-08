Google Doodle honours German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge on his 225th birthday

Google on Friday honored German analytical chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge with the Google Doodle to mark his 225th birth anniversary. In the doodle Runge can be seen taking a sip of coffee in front of a wide eyed cat. The chemical formula of caffeine - C8H10N402 is also assimilated in the doodle.

German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge (8 February 1794 - 25 march 1864), who was born in Hamburg, began exhibiting an inclination towards experimenting in his adolescence. This inclination proved to be a contributing factor in his career. Runge completed his doctorate from the University of Berlin and taught at the University of Breslau until 1831.

The renowned chemist is also credited with finding the effect of belladonna plant's extract on dilating of pupils (mydriatic). Runge had accidently splashed a drop of belladonna extract in his eye and took note of its effect on his pupil. This finding caught the attention of German writer and polymath Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Goethe then asked Runge to study and identify the chemical composition of coffee beans, thus the chemical composition of caffiene can be seen in the Google Doodle. He also researched the effects of belladonna (deadly nightshade) extract using a cat as an experimental subject, which explains the wide-eyed cat in the Google Doodle.

Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was responsible for inventing the first coal tyre dye and a process related to cloth dyeing. Runge is also considered to be the originator of the widely used analytic technique of paper chromatography.

(Edited by Sameer Gaur)

