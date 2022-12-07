Google Year in Search 2022: List of top searches in India this year

Google announced its ‘Year in Search 2022’ results for Indian users on Wednesday, which offers an insight into how and what people in the country have searched on the search engine during the year 2022. The list, which is released annually, covers a broad range of topics like trending events, sports, news, movies, and more.

Google’s this year’s results for the ‘Year in Search 2022’ shows that the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the top trending search in 2022, followed by CoWIN and FIFA World Cup 2022. This list, when compared to last year’s results, shows a noticeable shift in search trends as people googled majorly about coronavirus-related queries in 2021.

According to Google’s ‘Year in Search 2022,’ people also searched about sports events like the Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which were at fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Bollywood’s VFX-heavy movie ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ managed to secure the sixth rank while ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ stood ninth on the list. Moviegoers also searched for Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and Vikram. In addition to this, Lal Singh Chaddha, Drishyam 2 and Thor Love and Thunder were in the top 10 movie searches this year as well.

Apart from these, the government’s ‘Agneepath Scheme’ topped Google’s search list in the ‘What is’ category, followed by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and non-fungible token (NFT).

Talking about the ‘Near me’ section of the Google Search for 2022, ‘covid vaccine near me’ became the most sought topic followed by ‘swimming pool’, ‘water park’, and ‘movies’.

On the other hand, the top spot in google search’s ‘how to’ list shows that ‘how to download vaccination certificate’ was at the top spot, followed by ‘how to download PTRC challan’.

As per Google, the most searched personalities in the country in 2022 were suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma at the first spot, followed by President of India Droupadi Murmu, new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen.

‘Paneer pasanda’ recipe was most looked for in the year 2022, followed by ‘Modak’ and ‘Sex on the beach’.

In terms of news events, Google headlined that the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne were the most searched topics. People also took interest in the Russia-Ukraine war, UP Elections, and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.