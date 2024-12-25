Google's 'ugly sweater' contest: CEO Sundar Pichai surprises internet with his festive 'cricket' pullover 

In a lively display of holiday spirit, Google recently hosted its first-ever company-wide “ugly sweater” contest, with CEO Sundar Pichai joining in the merriment. On Christmas Day, Pichai shared images from the event on Instagram, showcasing his uniquely themed sweater that resonated with his Indian heritage.

The contest, which took place the previous week, prompted Google employees to showcase their creativity through vibrant knitwear adorned with an array of festive designs. The judging panel consisted of Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, which evaluated the imaginative submissions, featuring everything from intricate patchworks to traditional Christmas motifs.

Pichai’s choice stood out for its personal touch; he donned a black pullover decorated with cricket bats, a cricket ball, and Christmas trees, celebrating India’s deep-rooted passion for cricket.

In his Instagram post, Pichai wrote, “We closed out 2024 with our first-ever Google-wide ugly sweater holiday contest last week. Gemini was the judge, and I have to say, it has good taste :) Congrats to the winners, and thanks to everyone for the fun end to the year.”

Social media users were quick to commend Pichai's sweater, with comments highlighting their appreciation for the cricket-themed design. The event not only encouraged lighthearted competition but also fostered camaraderie among employees during the holiday season.

Born in Chennai, Sundar Pichai has often expressed his love for cricket, once confessing that he dreamed of a professional career in the sport. The ugly sweater tradition, which has its roots in the 1950s, has transformed from a quirky concept to a cherished holiday custom in recent years.

Google’s innovative take on this holiday tradition brought a festive atmosphere to the workplace, with Pichai effortlessly blending cricket, Christmas, and personal flair to celebrate the end of the year.

