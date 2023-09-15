Greater Noida: 4 dead, 5 critically injured after lift crashes in under-construction building

As many as four people died and five were critically injured after a lift of an under-construction building collapsed on Friday. The incident took place at the construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida, ANI reported.

"Four people have died and five more are said to be in critical condition at a city hospital. A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured," the news agency quoted District Magistrate Manish Verma as saying.

In a similar case, a 73-year-old woman had died of possible cardiac arrest after the cable of a lift at a housing complex in Noida snapped, leading to a free fall between floors.

The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said as details about the incident that took place in a high-rise society were being ascertained, according to a PTI report.

When the wires of the lift snapped, the woman was alone.

"A woman going in the lift fainted due to the breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment," the police said in a statement.

After an hour in the hospital, the woman passed away.

"The woman had injuries on the back of her head and soma abrasion on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event," a doctor of the Felix Hospital told PTI.

(With agencies inputs)

