Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Check complete list of containment zones as cases reach 2,178

Gujarat is one of the worst coronavirus affected states in India with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. Gujarat has reported 2,178 cases of coronavirus as of 8:00 am on April 22. Ninety people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state while 139 people have been cured/discharged.
According to the Gujarat Health Department website, 27 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases. All of these districts have been declared as hotspots or containment zones by the Gujarat government. According to the Union Health Ministry's cluster containment plan, any district with COVID-19 positive case has been declared as a hotspot/containment zone, which is also commonly referred to as Coronavirus 'Red Zone.'
Twenty-seven districts in Gujarat have been declared as COVID-19 'Red Zones'. These include prominent cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot etc. Only six districts in Gujarat have not been declared as 'Red Zones'. These are Amreli, Dang, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Navsari and Surendranagar.
The list of 27 districts which have been declared as COVID-19 Hotspots is as follows:
1 Ahmedabad
2 Surat
3 Vadodara
4 Rajkot
5 Bhavnagar
6 Anand
7 Bharuch
8 Gandhinagar
9 Patan
10 Narmada
11 Panchmahal
12 Banaskantha
13 Aravalli
14 Chhota Udaipur
15 Kutch
16 Mehsana
17 Botad
18 Dahod
19 Gir Somnath
20 Kheda
21 Mahisagar
22 Porbandar
23 Sabarkantha
24 Valsad
25 Jamnagar
26 Morbi
27 Tapi
