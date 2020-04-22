Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Check complete list of containment zones as cases reach 2,178

Gujarat is one of the worst coronavirus affected states in India with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases. Gujarat has reported 2,178 cases of coronavirus as of 8:00 am on April 22. Ninety people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state while 139 people have been cured/discharged.

According to the Gujarat Health Department website, 27 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases. All of these districts have been declared as hotspots or containment zones by the Gujarat government. According to the Union Health Ministry's cluster containment plan, any district with COVID-19 positive case has been declared as a hotspot/containment zone, which is also commonly referred to as Coronavirus 'Red Zone.'

Twenty-seven districts in Gujarat have been declared as COVID-19 'Red Zones'. These include prominent cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot etc. Only six districts in Gujarat have not been declared as 'Red Zones'. These are Amreli, Dang, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Navsari and Surendranagar.

The list of 27 districts which have been declared as COVID-19 Hotspots is as follows:

1 Ahmedabad

2 Surat

3 Vadodara

4 Rajkot

5 Bhavnagar

6 Anand

7 Bharuch

8 Gandhinagar

9 Patan

10 Narmada

11 Panchmahal

12 Banaskantha

13 Aravalli

14 Chhota Udaipur

15 Kutch

16 Mehsana

17 Botad

18 Dahod

19 Gir Somnath

20 Kheda

21 Mahisagar

22 Porbandar

23 Sabarkantha

24 Valsad

25 Jamnagar

26 Morbi

27 Tapi

Also Read: Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 552 new cases, UP-153; Country's tally at 19,984

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Swiggy to lay off 1,000 employees as demand slumps 60%