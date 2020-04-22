Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: Maharashtra records 552 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally past 5,000

Coronavirus Lockdown Latest News: Maharashtra recorded 552 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday out of which 419 were from Mumbai. With this the total number of coronavirus cases top 5,000 in the state. Mahatashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with the total number of confirned cases at 5,218 and the death toll at 251, according to Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 19,984 as of date, according to the ministry. These include, 15,474 active cases, 3,869 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 640 deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meet at his residence on Wednesday to take stock of the ongoing situation in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi-Noida border has been shut as a precautionary step amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Noida District Magistrate said on Tuesday. The border is closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the vehicles carrying essential goods and ambulances as well as people involved in fighting the virus would be allowed to cross the border. The decision to seal the Delhi-Noida border was taken after the health department found that several people who have been tested COVID-19 positive in Noida in the past few days have had a connection with Delhi where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark.

10.19 am: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news

Watch: Police punishes the lockdown violators in Indore.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 1,552 and death toll at 76.

10.13 am: Coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Mumbai

Central teams of 5 members each have been sent to Mumbai and Pune. The teams will visit the hotspot areas in the regions. In Mumbai the team will visit Dharavi, Worli, Koliwada along with state health minister Rajesh Tope.

10.07 am: Pune coronavirus latest news

A 53-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Tuesday night. This has taken the death toll in Pune to 55: Health Officials, Pune. (ANI report)

9.57 am: Lockdown live updates: More deaths reported among COVID-19 patients given HCQ tablets, says study

A new study has found that more deaths have been recorded among those novel coronavirus patients who were administered hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets. This has come as a big blow for US President Donald Trump who had earlier said that the anti-malaria drug will significantly help in treating COVID-19 patients.

9.52 am: Mumbai coronavirus latest update: Cop at Uddhav Thackeray residence tests COVID-19 positive

An assistant police inspector posted at Varsha bungalow, which is the official residents of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. 6 of the cop's close contacts have been isolated, Mumbai Police said.

9.47 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases: 156 more people test COVID-19 positive

Uttar Pradesh recorded 153 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the state to 1,294 and death toll to 20, according to latest data by Health Ministry.

9.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 76 more people infected

Rajasthan recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,659 and death toll at 25 in the state.

9.29 am: China coronavirus news: Will provide all assistance to India, says Chinese Embassy spokesperson

Responding to the reports of faulty test kits, China has said that it is ready to provide assistance. Ji Rong, a spokesperson of the Chines Embassy in India said the country "will keep close communication with #Indian concerned agency and provide the necessary assistance.

Noticed reports concerning rapid testing kits. #China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Will keep close communication with #Indian concerned agency and provide necessary assistance. - Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) April 21, 2020

9.23 am: Delhi coronavirus count: 75 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi has registered 75 fresh COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, including 6 policemen from Jahangirpuri police station were tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, no new deaths have been reported in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

9.17 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: 552 more people infected, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded 552 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday out of which 419 were from Mumbai. With this the total number of coronavirus cases top 5,000 in the state.

9.12 am: West Bengal coronavirus news

The West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and assured full cooperation to the central teams visiting the state to assess the ongoing situation in the state's hotspots.

9.07 am: Coronavirus updates: Pakistan PM to get tested for COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for novel coronavirus days after meeting a the son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist who was tested positive for COVID-19.

9.00 pm: Odisha coronavirus cases: 3 new cases reported

3 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Odisha, taking the state's count to 82. Meanwhile, 30 people have been discharged from Odisha after recovering from the disease.

8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates: Doctors across India to light candles in protest against attack on medical workers

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the doctors across India to light candles as a mark of protest against the incidents of attacks on medical workers fighting novel coronavirus pandemic. There have been instances where people have targeted or discriminated against medical and health workers across the country fearing they are already infected with the virus. Such attacks continue despite stiff warnings by the central as well as state governments. The IMA has also demanded a special law that protects doctors and also announced that it is issuing a "White Alert" and will observe a "black day" on Wednesday.

8.30 am: India's coronavirus tally near 20,000-mark, death toll cross 600

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 19,984 as of date, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include, 15,474 active cases, 3,869 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 640 deaths.

Over 1,383 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in Delhi latest news: Noida-Delhi border closed

The Delhi-Noida border has been shut as a precautionary step amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Noida District Magistrate said on Tuesday. The border is closed till further orders. Meanwhile, the vehicles carrying essential goods and ambulances as well as people involved in fighting the virus would be allowed to cross the border. The decision to seal the Delhi-Noida border was taken after the health department found that several people who have been tested COVID-19 positive in Noida in the past few days have had a connection with Delhi where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed the 2,000-mark.