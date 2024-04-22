Gujarat man milks Rs 3 lakh per month from his donkey farm, cosmetic firms among customers

The donkey is now having the last laugh. For centuries, they have been used as a metaphor for drudgery. But with its milk selling at multiple times the price of milk produced by its bovine rivals, now it is a source of envy for many.

Riding on the donkey, Gujarat's Dhiren Solanki has set up a farm with 42 of these animals at his village in Patan district and is earning nearly Rs 3 lakh a month by supplying donkey milk to clients from the southern states and also from the cosmetic sector.

Speaking to NDTV about his journey, Solanki said he had been looking for a government job. "I found some private jobs, but the pay would barely cover my family expenses. Around this time, I came to know about donkey rearing in south India. I met some people and set up this farm in my village about 8 months back," he said.

Solanki started with 20 donkeys and an investment of Rs 22 lakh.

The decision was a tough one as there is hardly any demand for donkey milk in Gujarat and Solanki earned nothing in the first five months.

He then started reaching out to companies in Karnataka and Kerala to sell his produce. Among his clients are cosmetic companies that use donkey milk in their products.

Historical reference

Donkey milk was widely used in ancient times, with claims that Egyptian queen Cleopatra used to bathe in it. Greek physician Hippocrates, the father of medicine, is learnt to have prescribed donkey milk for liver problems, nosebleeds, poisonings, infectious diseases and fevers.

Despite its benefits, donkey milk saw a decline in the modern era, before scientists rediscovered its potential. Availability is limited, which explains the high prices.

According to a report in the US National Library of Medicine, donkey milk's composition is more similar to human milk compared to cow milk, and makes it a great choice for infants, especially those who are allergic to cow milk.

"Another important aspect of donkey milk in the medical field is its ability to regulate intestinal microflora," the report said, detailing its benefits in ensuring better gut health.

Studies also point to its benefits in boosting immunity and anti-diabetic qualities. Moreover, donkey milk is also known to have a higher shelf life as it doesn't contain several pathogens found in other forms of milk.