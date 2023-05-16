'Had no money to furnish Mannat', recalls Shah Rukh Khan; says it was Gauri's first project as interior designer

'Mannat', Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's landmark sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra, was Gauri's first project as an interior designer, the actor said at an event on Monday.

The superstar revealed that prior to buying their house 'Mannat', he and Gauri lived at his director friend's house which was next to Taj Lands End, the five-star hotel. After gathering some money, they decided to buy a house, which went on to become Mannat.

"We managed to buy ('Mannat'). But, then we didn't have the money to furnish it. We called one designer, and the lunch that he served us was telling us how he would design this house. It was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So, we thought now that 'We have bought it, how do we do this house?'," the actor said, reported PTI.

The 'Pathaan' actor further revealed that it was then that he asked his wife to design the house owing to her 'artistic talent'. He revealed that the two collected and saved money to buy all the small things for the house.

He was speaking at the launch event of Gauri Khan's coffee table book 'My Life in Design'. Gauri Khan's book follows her journey as an interior designer.

Khan, who has penned the foreword of 'My Life in Design', also said during the event that having an interior designer at home makes things "easier" for him.

The actor praised his wife and film producer for charting out her journey in the industry on her own.

On the work front, the superstar's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster as it crossed the coveted Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The actor had earlier thanked the audience for the success of the film and said, “All of us here are extremely grateful- first, to the audience; and second, to all the people in the media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release of this film.”

After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee-directorial Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Fans will also get to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan working together in a spy thriller. Following the enthusiastic response from viewers to Salman's appearance in Pathaan, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has chosen Siddharth Anand to helm Tiger vs Pathaan, the next film in the Spy Universe series from YRF.