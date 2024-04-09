Half of consumers battling dark patterns: Hidden fees, forced actions plague online payments, reveals survey

A significant portion of consumers in India have encountered manipulative practices known as "dark patterns" while using online payment platforms, according to a LocalCircles survey. The survey reveals that a staggering one in two respondents (50%) confirmed experiencing at least one type of dark pattern during their online payment experiences.

Dark patterns are design elements purposefully incorporated into websites and apps to trick or nudge users into making decisions that benefit the platform, often at the expense of the consumer. These tactics can range from hidden charges that only appear at the final checkout stage to forced actions that make it difficult to cancel subscriptions or opt-out of unwanted services.

The survey found that 52% of respondents have experienced hidden fees associated with their online payments. These charges are not disclosed upfront but are deducted from their accounts later.

The query received 11,646 responses with 27% of respondents indicating “very frequently”; 25%

indicating “sometimes” and 16% indicating “rarely”. However, 23% of respondents stated that they have

“never” faced hidden charges and 9% of respondents did not give a clear response.

The survey found that a whopping 67% of respondents who use online payment platforms have encountered subscription traps.

Subscription traps occur when users, while adding or linking their bank accounts for UPI payments, get unwittingly enrolled in recurring subscriptions. These platforms often employ deceptive tactics, making it difficult for users to remove or delink their bank accounts after signing up. This can lead to unwanted charges and a sense of being tricked.

The query received 11,221 responses with 28% of those surveyed indicating “very frequently”; 39% indicating “sometimes” and 11% indicating “rarely”. Of the remaining respondents, 11% stated they have “never” faced this problem and 11% of respondents did not give a clear response.

The survey found that a staggering 62% of respondents who use online payment platforms reported encountering situations where cashback was advertised to incentivize sign-ups or transactions, but the promised reward never materialized.

This deceptive practice preys on consumers' desire for financial gain. Businesses advertise attractive cashback offers to attract customers, but then impose hidden restrictions or complex eligibility criteria that make it nearly impossible to actually claim the reward.

The query received 11,554 responses with 30% indicating that Bait and Switch approach is used “very frequently”; 32% indicated it happens “sometimes” and 12% stated it “rarely” happens. Of the remaining respondents 15% indicated that they have “never” experienced this dark pattern and 11% of respondents did not give a clear response.

According to the survey, 41% of respondents who use online payment platforms reported encountering situations where they felt pressured to take specific actions.