'Hang your head in shame': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls out Bengaluru’s crumbling civic state

Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, is once again under fire — not from monsoon floods or snarled traffic this time, but from one of its most influential voices. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has slammed the city’s crumbling infrastructure, comparing its roads unfavorably to those on a remote island in Ecuador. Her critique has sparked fresh outrage online, amplifying the city’s long-standing civic woes that continue to erode the daily lives of its residents.

Highlighting the sad state of affairs in the Silicon Valley of India, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw compared the city’s streets to those in Ecuador and called out the poor state of urban planning.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she shared a video of well-maintained stone roads in San Cristobal Island, Ecuador. “Clean and well-designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru, hang your head in shame,” she wrote, tagging the official handle of the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame ⁦@BBMPSWMSplComm⁩ pic.twitter.com/Aqcl11Up8a — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 26, 2025

Shaw’s post received a flurry of responses, echoing her frustration.

“Living in Malawi, a least developed nation, I see clean streets and community spaces everywhere. Yet in India — villages, cities, trains, buses — littering is rampant, even by the wealthy in big cars. It’s a sad contrast we must rethink,” commented a user.

Another added, "We are the absolute worst. Not just bangalore but whole of India. Bangalore gets special mention because it collects probably 10x the road tax than any major city but still gets village level roads with pathetic infra."

"People are more concerned about speaking in Kannada than asking for basic rights. Unfortunately we will never have basic infra in Bangalore!" commented a third.

Bengaluru’s infrastructure has drawn criticism from several eminent voices over the years, especially given the city’s role as India’s IT hub and home to numerous multinational corporations. Yet, pothole-ridden roads, hour-long traffic jams, and inconsistent public transport remain the norm.

A recent video shared by a city resident reignited the conversation. The clip showed pedestrians struggling along a dusty, broken stretch near EcoSpace on Outer Ring Road (ORR), one of the city’s key IT corridors. Ongoing metro construction by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) only adds to the daily chaos.

Frustration also spilled over into direct political commentary. A post questioning Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge’s priorities asked pointedly, “If that’s the plan, just say it outright instead of making everyone suffer like this,” suggesting the state was doing little to retain its tech giants.