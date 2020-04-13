Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to share with family, friends

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is celebrated on April 13 every year. It is an important festival as the day marks the new spring year and also the formation of Khalsa Panth under tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699. The Khalsa Panth was formed after the execution of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Singh, who did not follow Aurangzeb's orders and refused to convert to Islam. Apart from this, Baisakhi also marks the harvest of rabi crops. On this day, people remembers the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, carried by Britishers in 1919 in which around 1,000 people were killed.
On Baisakhi, gurudwaras hold kirtans, Sikhs visit and bath in rivers or lakes before visiting religious shrines. Community fairs and nagar kirtan processions also mark the holy festival.
In case you are looking for right message to share on this special day, we have got you covered. Here are some of the wishes, messages, images and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today