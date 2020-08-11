Happy Janmashtami 2020: Wishes, images, WhatsApp status, quotes, messages, photos, and Krishna stickers

Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami festival that celebrates the birth of Hindu God Krishna is celebrated on Tuesday. The auspicious occasion will also be celebrated tomorrow, that is Wednesday.

Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day or the Ashtami of the holy month of Shravana. The festival is celebrated by Hindus all over the world and many devotees fast on this day and offer prayers.

While homes are decked up with lights and streamers, scores of devotees host dance-drama enactment on the life of Lord Krishna. Besides, Krishna Jhula and Dahi handi are other forms of celebrating the occasion.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes quotes and messages

1. Murli manohar,

braj ke dharohar,

wo nandalal gopala hai.

Bansi ki dhun par sab dukh harnewala,

murli manohar aane wale hai.

HAPPY JANMASHTAMI

2.Krishna prem kre to prem lila,

hum kre to character dhila.

Krishna gopiya chede to khel,

hum chede to jail.

God tussi gr8 ho.

HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI

3.Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murare,

He Nath Narayan,

Vasudeva,

Tribhvan Ke Swami,

Sakha Humare,

He Nath Narayan Vasudeva,

Aapko Janamashtmi ki hardik Shubhkamnaye.

4.Yashoda ke KRISHNA ke,

Radha ke SHYAM ke,

Gwalon ke KANHA ke,

Gopion ke MAKHAN CHOR ke,

Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen.

5.Radha ki bhakti, murli ki mithas, makhan ka swaad aur gopiyo ka raas, sab milke banta hai janmastmi ka din khaas.

6.Dekho Phir Janmashtmi Aayi Hai,

Makhan Ki handi ne phir mithas bhadhai hai,

Kanha Ki leela hai Sabse Pyari,

Wo de tumhe duniya bhar ok khusiya sari.

7.Maakhan chorr hai aayo,

Yashomati Maiya ka nandlala,

Dharti pe bhagwan ka avataar hai aoyo,

Harne Kans jaise papi ko

Karne kalyan Dharti maa ka..

Sheshnaag ki chatra mein wo hai aayo

Banke Kanha makhan chorr hai aayo

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status, images and photos: