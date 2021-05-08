Happy Mother's Day 2021: Date, History, significance, importance

Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 9 this year. Mothers are the most important persons in our lives and they put in their all to help us hone our skills and/or abilities and carve our personalities. Mother's Day is celebrated every year to appreciate the efforts a mother puts in for her child. People usually give gifts, flower bouquets, etc. to their mothers to make this day special.

Mother's Day 2021 date

This day is celebrated on different dates in various countries. Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday in the UK. The day is observed on February 2 in Greece whereas many Arab countries celebrate it on March 21. Most other countries including India will, however, celebrate Mother's Day day on May 9.

Mother's Day history

Mother's Day was celebrated by the Greeks and the Romans in ancient times by worshipping Goddess Rhea and Cybelle.

Another popular belief is that Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US. A woman named Anna Jarvis wanted a special day dedicated to mothers since her mother expressed this desire.

Anna took the initiative after her mother's death and held a memorial for her mother in 1908, three days after her death at St Andrew's Methodist Church in West Virginia.

It is believed that while she herself did not attend the memorial, she sent a telegram to the attendees wherein she highlighted the importance of this day with 500 white carnations.

Mother's Day began to be observed officially after former American president Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914 declaring the second Sunday in May as a national holiday.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut tests COVID-19 positive, calls it 'small-time flu which got too much press'